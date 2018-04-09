Ray Bryars: Thanks for the legacies

I recently drove along the Golden Center Freeway and felt a strong feeling of appreciation as I passed by the many areas that have been planted with beautiful daffodils.

I reflected on the volunteers who contributed to this glorious legacy and after a small amount of research I found that this Nevada County Master Gardeners' project was initiated in 1989. With the assistance of California wards from the Washington Ridge CYA camp, they planted over 2,000 bulbs a year for many years.

Similar feelings flow when I visit Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. A few dedicated visionary supporters rallied the community to keep the park gates of this jewel open. The community stepped up again to approve a tax to fund continued operation.

These are just two examples where people have contributed to making our community a better place. From what I can see, these people were not rich in terms of money, but they were visionaries with a strong love for their communities.

I believe that rich or poor, we can all look for ways that we can contribute to making our communities even better places to live. What legacy will you leave?

Ray Bryars

