Ray Bryars: Learn from the actions of Prime Minister Ardern

For some time now I have been concerned that The Union has been posting pictures of people who have been arrested, charged or convicted of criminal offenses. I consider this "notoriety" completely unnecessary and indeed an insult to the community.

I was spurred to contact you about this by the action of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who set an example for all leaders and media worldwide by refusing to say the name of the shooter at the tragic Christchurch attack. There is no reason to glorify or glamorize misdeeds.

I encourage you to put in place new guidelines for pictures. I have no problem with posting if someone is found guilty of a crime, but to publish the smirking post arrest pictures is an insult to law-abiding citizens. A change of policy is required.

Hopefully this will leave more space for posting pictures of all the great things that people in our community do. If you need suggestions, let me know.

Ray Bryars

Nevada City