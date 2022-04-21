Ray Bryars: Can’t see stop signs

Many of you may have noticed that the winter snow has caused trees to lean and now that they are leafing out, they are becoming safety hazards. Not only the ones that could fall on your head, but the ones that block your view of many stop signs around town. So, I wonder, if I can’t see the signs, how is it that our Public Works people don’t notice that they are not visible and if they do notice, why don’t they do something?

If someone drives through a stop sign and causes an accident (heaven forbid), can they claim that “it’s not their fault” since the sign was not visible? If someone intentionally doesn’t stop and gets pulled over by law enforcement, can they claim that they weren’t guilty because they didn’t see the sign? Not guilty, Your Honor!

I know that the cities and county officials encourage people to report issues, but why do we need to report things that Public Works employees should be able to see on their way to work? This should be a no-brainer for the employees. If you see it, report it.

Examples that I’ve seen in just the last couple of days: Searls Avenue and Gold Flat Road. Leaning tree needs to be cut down. Pruning is not enough. Gold Flat Road at Gracie Road — many branches impede visibility. There are many others way too numerous to mention. Then there are signs placed in front of stop signs that partially block the view. On West Main at the stop sign at Alta Street, South Church Street at Walsh Street and it goes on.

We have enough drivers not complying with the stop. Let’s not continue to give them excuses.





Ray Bryars

Nevada City