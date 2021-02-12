Ray Bryars: Be nice, like old days

I was in the parking lot at SPD in Nevada City this week and was loading goodies into the back of my truck, when suddenly I heard a honking horn and saw an open Jeep type vehicle with the driver waving his fist and shouting loudly at the car in front.

The couple in the car were elderly and I had watched them edge carefully out of their parking space.

It was shocking to me that anyone in a Nevada City parking lot would be so impatient, and I wondered whether this is a sign of the times or whether we have a new generation of people who just don’t have any manners or patience.

When I moved here back in 1984, I remember driving down Mill Street in Grass Valley, behind an old truck. Coming in the opposite direction was another old truck and they both stopped in the middle of the street and the drivers started chatting.

My response was “this is the place for me,” people are sociable and not rushed. I have not regretted my decision to stay, but wonder what is changing and why.

Slow down, people. Life is short. Be nice, make friends and enjoy the journey.

Ray Bryars

Nevada City