Randy Richey: Sleazy Democratic tactics

It is pretty entertaining to watch the Democrats pretend that their half of a country is a whole country. Like you’d pretend that half the people in a room weren’t really there.

You know, all they really did was substitute the word “capitalist” with “racist” and ran with it. They still are, in spite of the fact that the vast majority of those millions of people on the conservative side of the fence are not racist at all. It’s just a political tactic.

Right or wrong no longer matters. Just winning. Seizing power.

Sorry, African-American community, you got hijacked by the Democrats once again. Most Americans have long wanted equality for all our people. But now it sounds like equality isn’t enough. People want revenge.

How nice it is going to be now that our news and entertainment industries just get their scripts from the Democratic Party. We’ll all be so happy. Just like in Russia and China.

And for the rest of our lives, when they tell us the Democrat candidate won by 99.99%, we can all just laugh and wink and say, “Yep, sure they did.”

Randy Richey

Nevada City