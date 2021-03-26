Randy Richey: Intellect questioned
Wow. The senile stooge Biden has only been president for two months, and the border is in an absolute crisis, gas is over $4 a gallon, there have been two mass shootings in a week (why do these things mostly happen when the Democrats are in charge?), and the Democrats are in full pursuit of one-party, Soviet-style rule.
We’re doing great! Oh, and just as soon as Biden passes his big tax hike the economy is going to crash in a way that will make the Great Depression look like a birthday party.
If that’s not enough, the Marxists in the Democrat Party (which apparently is all of them) are trying to foment a race war in our country, certainly not because one is warranted, but rather as a tool to destroy capitalism. All brought to you by the American Democratic Party.
The Democrats have the intellect of children; they couldn’t run a lemonade stand; and evidently, they want to start a civil war. No wonder they want to disarm the opposition as fast as possible.
Randy Richey
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Catherine Allen: Biased and inappropriate
I question The Union’s response to letter published on March 24 in the Letters to the Editor section of the paper. Jaqueline Finley expressed her opinion. She was concerned that the rogue restaurants in our…