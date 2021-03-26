Randy Richey: Intellect questioned

Wow. The senile stooge Biden has only been president for two months, and the border is in an absolute crisis, gas is over $4 a gallon, there have been two mass shootings in a week (why do these things mostly happen when the Democrats are in charge?), and the Democrats are in full pursuit of one-party, Soviet-style rule.

We’re doing great! Oh, and just as soon as Biden passes his big tax hike the economy is going to crash in a way that will make the Great Depression look like a birthday party.

If that’s not enough, the Marxists in the Democrat Party (which apparently is all of them) are trying to foment a race war in our country, certainly not because one is warranted, but rather as a tool to destroy capitalism. All brought to you by the American Democratic Party.

The Democrats have the intellect of children; they couldn’t run a lemonade stand; and evidently, they want to start a civil war. No wonder they want to disarm the opposition as fast as possible.

Randy Richey

Nevada City