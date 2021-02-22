Randy Richey: Election stealing

Stealing the past election didn’t begin on Nov. 3.

Stealing the 2020 election began on President Trump’s inauguration day in 2017 when 80% of the U.S. media became the propaganda mouthpiece of the Democrat Party.

The passage of time will show that the temper-tantrum displayed by Democrats these past four years has permanently broken our democracy. Permanently.

But you got your wish: America will never be great again.

Randy Richey

Nevada City