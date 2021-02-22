Randy Richey: Election stealing
Stealing the past election didn’t begin on Nov. 3.
Stealing the 2020 election began on President Trump’s inauguration day in 2017 when 80% of the U.S. media became the propaganda mouthpiece of the Democrat Party.
The passage of time will show that the temper-tantrum displayed by Democrats these past four years has permanently broken our democracy. Permanently.
But you got your wish: America will never be great again.
Randy Richey
Nevada City
Kathy Cridge: Deeply grateful
At the end of January, I spent about 10 days at our Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, most of the time on 2 South. I wish I could thank each and every staff member, from dietary…