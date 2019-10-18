Randy Oliver: Why not sue Caltrans for wasting our money?

We Californian’s complain about our high gas taxes. Why aren’t we outraged that Caltrans is about to waste $28 million taxpayer dollars on completely unnecessary widening of a short stretch of Hwy 174?

That’s well over $5,000 per user of the highway. And the only justification offered by Caltrans is that it wants to avoid potential lawsuits.

Why aren’t we instead proactively suing Caltrans for wasting taxpayer dollars that could better be spent elsewhere?

Randy Oliver

Grass Valley