Randy Miller: Your gifts have blessed me more than you know

It is the season of giving and of spirit. At this time of year it seems as though people give more to others. This may be so.

I have seen many people give all year long. We do not always recognize these people for their generosity. In hope and healing we concentrate on our blessings from your gift. Your gift for me at least, has been such a blessing.

If not for many of you, I would be far worse off than I am. My health has become bad in recent years. If I was still outside, I would be dead by now.

I wish you to know that your hearts are bigger than you could know. I have recently enrolled in college; something I would not be able to do if I was still homeless. So thank you all for what you have done for all of us the whole year round.

Randy Miller

Nevada County