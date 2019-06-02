Randy Fuller: Vaccinated versus un-vaccinated

Mr. Sam Corey’s “Vaccine safety: non vaccinated …” omits the other side to the story, such as the clear and scientific evidence for how much damage vaccines cause.

Independent research by world’s top scientists absolutely refute your CDC quote about the safety and efficacy of vaccinated versus un-vaccinated. The research indicates more kids are injured by vaccines than from the measles, and the majority of reported measles cases are caused by the measles vaccine. This is a very different picture than the slant you presented.

Parents who object to mandated vaccines are very well informed and fundamentally require honesty from vaccine czars that are protecting the vaccine industry profits and not telling the whole truth about safety.

Randy Fuller

Cedar Ridge