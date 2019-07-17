Randy Abbott: Why does The Union ignore increase in crime?

I’m very curious to know why The Union has totally ignored the frightening increase in crime in our local areas.

If anyone from The Union has ever read any of the postings on social media, you would know that we are becoming very frightened to even go out shopping in our own hometown. The homeless and the drug addicted are getting to the point that they are keeping us prisoners in our homes. When the law enforcement is able to make an arrest, it seems our DA and especially our liberal judges just let these criminals go back out into the community to plunder and pillage some more. It’s disgraceful.

It seems to us that you won’t cover this story, and keep us citizens informed, because you don’t want any tourists to find out what is really happening here. Got to keep those tourist dollars coming in, right? Never mind the safety of the citizens.

Randy Abbott

Grass Valley