Randall Strossen: Putting a Spotlight on PG&E’s Shortcomings (PSPS)

Suppose you had a car that was known to be prone to engine fires and the manufacturer said they would solve the problem by taking away your keys — explaining that this was for your own good, as it prevented the possibility of a(nother) engine fire.

That’s PG&E’s PSPS program in a nutshell. Yes, it’s better to have no power than another wildfire, but let’s also recognize that it’s a bold-type announcement of PG&E’s inability to meet its basic mission of providing power to its markets, safely and reliably.

Randall Strossen

Nevada City