Randall Strossen: PG&E progresses on wrong project

I appreciated the update from PG&E on how they are progressing with their community wildfire safety plan in Nevada County.
In my neighborhood, the aesthetic and environmental carnage of PG&E’s excessive vegetation management program is on plain view. This focus has always struck me as odd because trees don’t start fires, but bare wires do.
So, while those chain saws are working overtime, PG&E has only completed about 50 miles of systems hardening in Nevada County, and at the current pace, it will take them almost a century to complete this job.
If you haven’t been following the PG&E story as it unfolded in the country’s major newspapers since the Paradise inferno, watch the “Fire-Power-Money” series on YouTube.
Randall Strossen
Nevada City
