Randall J Newsome: The choice could not be clearer

With the blizzard of misinformation that permeates the internet these days, it’s tougher than ever to choose the right candidate in any election. Fortunately, the choice is considerably easier to make as to the two candidates for our new Congressional District 3. All you have to do is look at their websites.

Kevin Kiley’s website and blog show him to be fixated on Democrats he doesn’t like and on culture war issues. He says he wants to “restore our freedoms,” but he doesn’t say which ones. Did someone repeal the Bill of Rights when I wasn’t looking? And other than being a serial candidate for one office or another, what has Mr. Kiley accomplished in his 37 years?

By contrast, Dr. Kermit Jones is a practicing physician with a law degree to boot. He’s also an Iraq combat veteran. And his website focuses on issues that mean something to those of us in the Sierra Foothills: better access to health care, addressing homelessness, wildfire mitigation, creating good jobs, etc.

To me the right choice couldn’t be clearer: I’m voting for Dr. Kermit Jones.

Randall J Newsome

Nevada City