Randall J Newsome: The choice could not be clearer
With the blizzard of misinformation that permeates the internet these days, it’s tougher than ever to choose the right candidate in any election. Fortunately, the choice is considerably easier to make as to the two candidates for our new Congressional District 3. All you have to do is look at their websites.
Kevin Kiley’s website and blog show him to be fixated on Democrats he doesn’t like and on culture war issues. He says he wants to “restore our freedoms,” but he doesn’t say which ones. Did someone repeal the Bill of Rights when I wasn’t looking? And other than being a serial candidate for one office or another, what has Mr. Kiley accomplished in his 37 years?
By contrast, Dr. Kermit Jones is a practicing physician with a law degree to boot. He’s also an Iraq combat veteran. And his website focuses on issues that mean something to those of us in the Sierra Foothills: better access to health care, addressing homelessness, wildfire mitigation, creating good jobs, etc.
To me the right choice couldn’t be clearer: I’m voting for Dr. Kermit Jones.
Randall J Newsome
Nevada City
Randall J Newsome: The choice could not be clearer
With the blizzard of misinformation that permeates the internet these days, it’s tougher than ever to choose the right candidate in any election. Fortunately, the choice is considerably easier to make as to the two…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments