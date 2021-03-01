Randall Guyton: Why not a living wage?

What is the problem with paying our brothers and sisters a living wage?

In a society built upon consumerism and a GDP wholly dependent on folks buying stuff, why are we having a fight over a measly $15 per hour minimum wage?

Seems to me that if you really want to goose the economy then pay working men and women a wage that actually allows them to do something with their lives instead of subjecting them to chattel slavery in order to make money for those who don’t need it or could never spend it all.

I thought capitalism was about efficiencies. Seems to me that concentrating wealth in the hands of only a few is grossly inefficient. Stupid, actually.

Worshiping Mammon is a sin against God. If we are, in fact, a Christian nation, we should support the continued well-being of our fellow citizens at large.

Randall Guyton

Grass Valley