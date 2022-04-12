Randall Guyton: Watch the world burn

U.S.-built bombs are no less lethal to human beings by whatever means. We decry Putin’s use of so-called “chemical weapons,” but weren’t our weapons as deadly in Iraq and recent conflicts in the Middle East? We are in a state of collective madness.

Wake up. Who are we to proclaim the high ground? All weapons kill human beings, most often for capitalist profit. We are as guilty as our worst enemy. No nation in the world manufactures and profits from more weapons of mass destruction than the United States, period.

Does making a profit make it OK? Does murdering brown-skinned heathens make it OK? The USA is about money and power (hegemony). The system is rigged. We all know it, if we admit it or not, for money.

Forget the poor and vulnerable! Forget the climate and the natural world! Forget doing the right thing. Nothing matters but the profit to be made in the so called free market. Unbridled, unrepentant, selfish and predatory profit is your right as a real American!

Yay us! Watch the world burn. I hope you can build safety against the cosmos with money.





Randall Guyton

Grass Valley