Randall Guyton: Watch the world burn
U.S.-built bombs are no less lethal to human beings by whatever means. We decry Putin’s use of so-called “chemical weapons,” but weren’t our weapons as deadly in Iraq and recent conflicts in the Middle East? We are in a state of collective madness.
Wake up. Who are we to proclaim the high ground? All weapons kill human beings, most often for capitalist profit. We are as guilty as our worst enemy. No nation in the world manufactures and profits from more weapons of mass destruction than the United States, period.
Does making a profit make it OK? Does murdering brown-skinned heathens make it OK? The USA is about money and power (hegemony). The system is rigged. We all know it, if we admit it or not, for money.
Forget the poor and vulnerable! Forget the climate and the natural world! Forget doing the right thing. Nothing matters but the profit to be made in the so called free market. Unbridled, unrepentant, selfish and predatory profit is your right as a real American!
Yay us! Watch the world burn. I hope you can build safety against the cosmos with money.
Randall Guyton
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Randall Guyton: Watch the world burn
U.S.-built bombs are no less lethal to human beings by whatever means. We decry Putin’s use of so-called “chemical weapons,” but weren’t our weapons as deadly in Iraq and recent conflicts in the Middle East?…