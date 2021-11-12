Randall Guyton: Shooter driven by our corrupt system

I watched Kyle Rittenhouse’s testimony. I can’t but feel a little sorry for him. I do not believe he is innocent, but instead a murderer.

But he was driven to this state by the state, or at least the one that existed at that time. He was driven by hatred for the “unknown other” by his chosen political leader and the political apparatus that he embodied.

I believe he shot and killed two people in cold blood, influenced by a willful effort by the powers that be to advance a political ideology that says that our political enemies deserve to die because we say so. Imagine the terror of feeling like you may imminently perish at the hands of those you live and work with? All you have to protect yourself is a high-powered rifle. What would you do?

The blame for this incident lies not with only with the enactor. It lies within our corrupted political and media system that declares that winning is the only thing that matters. Money and power are means to their own ends. Our political, media and economic systems have been stolen, commodified and monetized by people who only seek to benefit themselves and their cronies, no matter the human cost or damage to society.

I love my country and what it should stand for. But I am sick and tired of watching my fellow human beings treat brothers and sisters so cruelly and then stand up proud, as if what they have perpetrated upon humanity is something to be admired. Proclaiming victory while in the same moment demonizing the “other” for their imagined “victimization.“





This view is pathetic, evil and unAmerican! I wish no quarter for premeditated murder on the part of any individual. However, Rittenhouse serves as a lesson for all of to remember to be careful what we wish for. My prayers for mercy are with Rittenhouse and all like him who play the part of pawns in our neoliberal, capitalist nightmare.

Randall Guyton

Grass Valley