Randall Guyton: Share the wealth instead of blaming others

Hilarious! The baby boomer generation was handed the world on a silver platter yet they continue to complain that they can’t have their cake and eat it, too.

Their investments enjoy a new record every other week on Wall Street. The rent on their properties continues to rise. Their businesses thrive in the so-called “economic boom.” Interest rates remain at an all-time low. But they insist on blaming millennials, the poor and the homeless for their imagined hardships.

How about getting off your high horse for one minute?

Tell me again about your “suffering” and why “you can’t afford” to support your community in any way. Tell me why we all should shed one single tear for you when the rest of us have next to nothing despite a lifetime of buying into your selfish ways. Boo hoo!

Randall Guyton

Grass Valley