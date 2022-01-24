Randall Guyton: Maybe ignorance really is bliss

I believe it was Ben Franklin who said that people in a republican democracy get the government they deserve. So if you are angry or disappointed in our system of government and looking for blame, take a look in the mirror. Consider yourself and your own willingness to be an active participant in your own culture and society.

Please stop looking for who to blame for our current state of affairs. It’s a complete waste of time and effort, unless you consider the money being made by the mainstream media (not to mention Wall Street and Congress), sowing division, dissent, anger and outrage on a daily basis for personal profit without any concern or responsibility for the common good.

I find it disgusting and immoral for Americans to focus so much on money, rights, blame, controversy. Who has it? How much? Who pays? Who deserves it? In the end it’s all BS.

What really matters is how we the people live and breathe. It’s far past time to turn off the news, Facebook, TikTok, whatever and look into your child’s face and commit to a more perfect Union.

Randall Guyton





Grass Valley