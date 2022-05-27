Randall Guyton: Gotta be it

COVID-19 infections and deaths are increasing again. Why no mania in the press and from government? Why no political hypocrisy from the likes of FOX News and OAN? Why no hysteria from MSDNC?

Probably because it’s not as profitable anymore for the media complex to hype the BS, that’s why. Time to move on to more lucrative markets like gasoline, cleaning products and baby formula! Go USA!

Randall Guyton

Grass Valley