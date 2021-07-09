Randall Guyton: Faith, hope and love

Two babies, when placed in the same room, react to each other such as natural humans do. If one baby suffers distress or pain and begins to cry or show any form of distress, the other baby will respond. Most often in forms of empathy or a willing to comfort the other human in their midst. This is a form of God’s Law.

Maybe Jesus Christ was a real human being. Maybe he wasn’t. It doesn’t matter. The song remains the same. If Jesus was “real” or not doesn’t change the truth. God’s Law exists.

This truth is real, even If you’ve never heard a word of so-called Scripture. You know in your heart that it’s wrong to steal your neighbor’s cow. You know it’s wrong to take another’s human life. You know that lying is wrong. This is God’s Law. All around us and in our hearts.

One thing that will kill us all is human arrogance. We are so proud of ourselves! But we have only scratched the edge of human existence, a single grain of sand that is a beach, sovereign to our Creator, the infinite power of Mother Earth and the cosmos.

There is no conflict between faith and science. These boundaries are false. Like race, politics and gender. We are all God’s children and the sooner we grow up, the better for humanity in this world. The gift of salvation only comes through faith in each other.





The law exists in order to reveal our trespass. Only through knowledge of the natural world does faith become possible. Throughout history, societies that thrive have a common, collective belief in a higher power. It’s true. Look it up.

That isn’t to say that Christianity, such as I believe, is the one and only answer. This is the quest that my Lord Jesus Christ lays before me. It’s not easy nor facile. It’s not meant to be.

I love you. Everyone. Friend or enemy, it makes no difference. I will feed you, clothe you and keep you warm and safe. That is my promise, with faith, hope and love.

Randall Guyton

Grass Valley