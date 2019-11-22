Ramona Greb: Smooth sailing at the DMV

Lord, it was time to renew my driver’s license. I thought of all the negative publicity the DMV had received the past year or so. Unfortunately I applied too late for an appointment (90 days).

On Thursday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. I entered my “nightmare” on Sutton.

Within five minutes my paperwork was started for license renewal and ID. I was given a number and sat down. When called, I typed an electronic application on their computer, had my photo taken, and took my test. For each event, my thumbprint was taken. I passed the test and was out the door at 9:45 a.m.

I have no complaints, only praise. Forty-five minutes with NO appointment.

Ramona Greb

Nevada City