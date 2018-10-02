Ramona Greb: Regarding Kavanaugh and Ford
October 2, 2018
What will be interesting are the repercussions following the outcome. Perhaps chaperones at teenage parties should inform the kids that their behavior could be subjected to examination 10, 20, 30, or 36 years later.
Must a candidate/nominee be a saint and if so, covering which offices?
We've had presidents within my lifetime — FDR, JFK, Lyndon Johnson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, who broke their wedding vows. Do we apply sainthood criteria only to the Supreme Court justices? How about judges or lawyers, or senators? How about all three branches of government? And state and local? Talk about opening up a can of worms … And by the way, I'm a feminist, and I hold all people to equal standards, but perhaps women to higher standards.
To show I'm not biased, it would be interesting to see Ford's report cards one year prior to the incident and one year later. If truly traumatized there would be a difference.
"He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her." John 8.1
Ramona G. Greb
Recommended Stories For You
Nevada City
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada City to crack down on aggressive panhandlers
- Steven Slack drops out of Grass Valley council race
- Vehicular manslaughter case of Sabrina Distura nears crossroads
- Flower power: Grass Valley couple beautifies downtown with flowers, plants
- Trial in armed robbery of Penn Valley yogurt shop to start Tuesday