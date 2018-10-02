Ramona Greb: Regarding Kavanaugh and Ford

What will be interesting are the repercussions following the outcome. Perhaps chaperones at teenage parties should inform the kids that their behavior could be subjected to examination 10, 20, 30, or 36 years later.

Must a candidate/nominee be a saint and if so, covering which offices?

We've had presidents within my lifetime — FDR, JFK, Lyndon Johnson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, who broke their wedding vows. Do we apply sainthood criteria only to the Supreme Court justices? How about judges or lawyers, or senators? How about all three branches of government? And state and local? Talk about opening up a can of worms … And by the way, I'm a feminist, and I hold all people to equal standards, but perhaps women to higher standards.

To show I'm not biased, it would be interesting to see Ford's report cards one year prior to the incident and one year later. If truly traumatized there would be a difference.

"He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her." John 8.1

Ramona G. Greb

Nevada City