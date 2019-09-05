Ramona Greb: Free chipping with Sam
My thanks to the Nevada City Fire Department for their free chipping service.
My neighbor and I had two large piles, which were efficiently chipped by Sam, which took many hours. An extra thanks to Sam for cleaning up with his blower. That was beyond the call of duty. If curious about this program, go online and there will be an application and guidelines. The county may have this program, too.
Ramona Greb
Nevada City.
