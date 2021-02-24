Ramona Greb: Fence works at my house

Has “cancel culture” invaded the presidency?

With all those executive orders, Congress is being cast aside. No discussion or legislation, which is their role.

Also, once and for all, do Americans want open or closed borders? Walls/fences do work. I have a fence, which successfully keeps out dogs, deer and people who want to pick my figs.

I guess D.C. agrees, too, since they used fences during the inauguration. Whatever happened to common sense?

Ramona Greb

Nevada City