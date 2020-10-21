Ramona G. Greb: Best way to drain the swamp

Thank you, Mr. Berkheimer, for ending my procrastination. When you said in your Oct. 10 column that there are 27 senators ages 70 to 87, it’s time I write.

To get rid of the “swamp” I have an idea. We must have term limits of 12 years, total, for House/Senate — not 12 years each. And the government pays solely for presidential and senatorial campaigns. No personal funds, or money from PAC’s, corporations, special interests, unions, lobbyists, foreigners, etc.

Candidates should sign a documents as to whether they agree or not. That’s not relevant, but we’ll know where they stand. TV channels will be permitted to donate free time if equitable to all: amount of time and similar time slots. Unfortunately we’ll lose some good people, but all of the swamp creatures.

Another thing: notice candidates from both parties who don’t answer direct questions. Or when they say we need to improve education or wildfire prevention … don’t generalize. Be specific with details.

Ramona G. Greb

Nevada City