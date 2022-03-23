Ralph Remick: Help Ukrainians now

Today, our family was able to help some of the suffering people in Kyiv, Ukraine, using Airbnb.

For those left behind, they need access to U.S. dollars. Using Airbnb.org, I searched for Kyiv and looked for “Superhosts” who know English, although the system will translate for you.

Then I looked for apartments with accommodations for four to eight people and began contacting them over the internet asking if they were hosting or helping refugees and defenders, and how.

Once I received positive responses, I began booking reservations for the next few days, asking them to use the money to help family, refugees, and those in need.

There is a 10-hour time difference, so book the next closest day and the hosts will receive payment after your phantom check-ins. If you use





Airbnb, you will need to set up an account, provide some ID, but after that it is fairly straightforward. You will get notices that you have booked multiple reservations for the same dates, but just ignore them.

Pray for the peace of Ukraine and the Russian people who are also suffering because of Putin’s war. “Slava Ukrania — Glory Ukraine” that is being shouted out in Russian.

Ralph Remick

Grass Valley