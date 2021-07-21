Ralph Remick: Cancel all naysayers
We subscribe to The Union for local news and advertising in our community — pleasant or otherwise. I love to peruse the editorial section that shares ideas and opinions — both pro and con. And I select items of interest to read and become informed.
The section most entertaining are the published letters to the editor. Especially those complaining about an insertion that does not agree with that reader’s social, political or religious views. The latest examples are several letters to The Union demanding a cease and desist against a certain columnist whose views are contrary to their own.
What a comedy, especially the submissions that repeat themselves periodically. For instance, there is one gentleman who loves to bash all those he doesn’t agree with. And the editors graciously publish his letters just to humor all the rest of us subscribers.
Anyway, I have a merry laugh and am reminded of what is attributed to Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States and a moderate Republican, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation against slavery in 1862: “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt.”
Ralph Remick
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Philip Reinheimer: Remember their vote
Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock are among the 14 Republicans who voted against the passage of Juneteenth into law. Voters are urged to remember this when these two modern-day racists come up for re-election.