Ralph Remick: Cancel all naysayers

We subscribe to The Union for local news and advertising in our community — pleasant or otherwise. I love to peruse the editorial section that shares ideas and opinions — both pro and con. And I select items of interest to read and become informed.

The section most entertaining are the published letters to the editor. Especially those complaining about an insertion that does not agree with that reader’s social, political or religious views. The latest examples are several letters to The Union demanding a cease and desist against a certain columnist whose views are contrary to their own.

What a comedy, especially the submissions that repeat themselves periodically. For instance, there is one gentleman who loves to bash all those he doesn’t agree with. And the editors graciously publish his letters just to humor all the rest of us subscribers.

Anyway, I have a merry laugh and am reminded of what is attributed to Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States and a moderate Republican, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation against slavery in 1862: “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt.”

Ralph Remick





Grass Valley