Ralph Hitchcock: Tribute to Izzy Martin

I commend The Union for the front page tribute to Izzy Martin, the retiring CEO of The Sierra Fund. There are some very important things about Izzy that the article covered which I want to emphasize.

In the past 18 years as CEO, she has brought The Sierra Fund from its infancy to being one of the most important environmental organizations in the Gold Country, dealing with abandoned mines, mine waste, waterways, and forest and watershed health. Izzy has a very rare combination of environmental expertise and community concerns, together with political savvy and influential connections.

Following are some passages from The Union article that emphasize how good she is at her work: “to approach problem solving with all stakeholders in mind”; “the benefit of cultivating powerful relationships in Sacramento”; and “She demonstrates amazing strength, grit, determination, knowledge, and experience.”

We have been very fortunate to have had Izzy to build The Sierra Fund into such an important and influential organization and who has accomplished so much for the future of the Gold Country. For those of you who might like to see Izzy, look for her performing traditional Irish music with her group.

Ralph Hitchcock Nevada City