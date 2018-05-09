Ralph Hitchcock: John Foster for Nevada County Sheriff

I know that there are other issues people sometimes use in choosing whom to vote for, but I want to emphasize Chief Foster's experience and qualifications which make him the best choice for Sheriff.

As Chief of Police of Grass Valley for 17 years he has gained experience in dealing with a much wider range of issues, situations, and the public than the other two candidates. In addition to the obvious organizational and personnel issues, he has gained much personal hands on experience in dealing with other city departments, public meetings, schools, businesses, community and civic groups, county courts, juvenile problems and neighborhood concerns.

Another advantage he has over the other two candidates is that since he is from outside the Sheriff's Office, he will be able to bring in new ideas.

A former president of the California Peace Officers Association has endorsed Chief Foster and stated, "John cares deeply about leadership, ethics, and community policing models of progressive law enforcement practices."

Ralph Hitchcock

Nevada City