Ralph Hitchcock: DA promised full term

I am very disappointed that District Attorney Cliff Newell quit after serving just over half of the term for which he was elected. When voters choose candidates, there is an implicit expectation that the candidate promises and has an obligation to serve a full term.

Newell has reneged on his responsibility to the public and those who voted for him by quitting mid-term. In 2018 there were rumors that he would leave the job before his term ended. In an email Newell stated, “I fully intend on completing my fourth term in office.”

Newell quitting will have an effect on continuity in this important county office. There may or may not be costs involved in filling the interim position, but the tasks involved in filling the interim position will certainly divert supervisors’ and staff’s time from their necessary work.

By quitting before completing his term, Newell has blatantly ignored his explicit promise and implicit commitment and obligation to the public. Without possible added information to excuse his quitting, his action appears to me to be inexcusable.

Ralph Hitchcock Nevada City