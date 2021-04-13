Rachel Howard: Check math, use your ears

In his recent column, George Rebane writes that “our country is divided into two distinct ideological camps that each total at least half of Americans.” If these camps are so distinct, how can they each represent more than half the population without equaling more than the total population? He adds that the “remainder” are “indifferent, ignorant, or claiming to be above politics.”

Assuming those groups do not fit into the other two more-than-halves, we now have a U.S. population of something like 120%.

As a retired systems scientist, Rebane might touch up his math, or offer more truly humble opinions. I’m terrible at math, but I feel like I see Jo Ann and George Rebane opining in this paper 300% of the time.

I’m glad to see The Union publishing newer voices like Daryl Grigsby and Alexander Teu lately; they bring fresh perspective.

Perhaps those who have given amply of their humble opinions might pause and humbly listen for a while.

Rachel Howard

Nevada City