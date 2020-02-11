Rachel Berry: Vote for Chris Maher

Here’s a great opportunity to recognize one of our very own Nevada County leaders in the agricultural movement. Please consider casting your vote for Chris Maher, general manager of BriarPatch Food Co-op, who has been nominated for the Emerging Leaders in Food & Ag Award.

Under his leadership, BriarPatch sales have grown from $10 to $35 million in annual sales, giving our local farmers a strong and reliable marketplace and creating more local, livable wage jobs with benefits. BriarPatch sells over $17 million of organic products annually, making it one of the top co-ops in the nation, and it offers organic certification loans and California FarmLink loan guarantees, making it easier for our local farmers to build a successful business. The co-op also donated $36,000 to support low-income shoppers and donated $170,660 to the local community in 2018. It sponsors the Sierra Harvest’s Harvest of the Month Program, providing fresh produce for nearly 10,000 school children to taste every month, helping them develop a love for local fruits and vegetables.

Please join me in voting for Chris before Feb. 18. Learn more and vote at https://emergingleadersfa.com/contest/#/gallery.

Rachel Berry, engagement director at Sierra Harvest

Nevada City