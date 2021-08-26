Rachael Rogers: Wrong place, wrong time

With Nevada County having one of the highest increases of COVID-19, with our local, national parks being closed, and our poor air quality, I find it hard to believe that a huge outdoor concert, Dry Diggings, is coming to Nevada County Fairgrounds this weekend.

Because of the fire near Placer County, Dry Diggings has just announced that they are relocating. This is a massive concert with big names in reggae. The number of people flooding here is unfathomable.

Usually, I would be happy, but I think this is the wrong place at the wrong time.

Rachael Rogers

Nevada City