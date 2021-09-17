R.L. Crabb: It could work
Maybe the solution to the question of closing off Mill Street is a compromise. Leave the street open to one way traffic and parking as far as Bank Street. Install a stoplight at Bank and South Auburn. Make half the remaining parking spaces on Mill disabled. It could work.
R.L. Crabb
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Scottie Hart: A closed Mill Street will be tough on seniors
Darryl Berkheimer’s Aug. 28 column, “Mill St. trims convenience,” addresses the new downtown Grass Valley plaza realistically, citing relevant statistics and trends, not just sharing another opinion.