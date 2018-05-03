R. Kate Laferriere: Community Shred benefits Food Ministry

Owens Estate & Wealth Strategies Group is once again using their knowledge and talent in confidential documents to sponsor a Community Shred Day fundraiser for IFM.

On May 5, Owen's will have an industrial shredding truck at Owen's Plaza to support the document security needs of Grass Valley residents and to help those struggling with hunger. From 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for a donation of $10 per banker's box or a grocery bag filled with nonperishable food, Owen's employees and IFM volunteers will unload boxes from your car and ensure your confidential papers are destroyed. Community Shred Day is a great opportunity to clean out your old files and tax documents.

All proceeds from Owen's 5th annual Community Shred Day, will go to Interfaith Food Ministry to help feed those in need. Owen's Plaza is located at 426 Sutton Way, Grass Valley (next to The Union).

R. Kate Laferriere

Grass Valley