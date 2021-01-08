Questions for Rise and Nevada County

It is clear why Rise and Nevada both want to open the mine. Rise will make money and Nevada County will make money. My questions are aimed at what the neighbors of the mine will get. What if:

1) What if the wells in the area decrease production? Who will pay the neighbors to dig deeper wells?

2) What if the well water becomes contaminated? Who will pay the neighbors to clean up their wells?

3) What if the property values of the neighbors decrease? Who will make up that difference?

4) What if neighbors cannot sell their properties because of the proximity of the mine? Who will help them?

5) What if our property caves in? ( It happens.ie, Wolf Creek Trail and Tripp Autobody) Who pays for that?

6) What if your house was near the mine? How would you feel?

It doesn’t matter that all studies say that allowing the mine to operate will be safe and neighbors will not be affected. We all know stuff happens no matter what the studies say. There will be accidents. There will be problems. Nothing is 100% safe. Who protects the neighbors?

Sue Anderson

Grass Valley