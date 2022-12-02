Pro-choice, pro-life, pro-abortion, pro-death

[Editor’s note: A portion of this opinion piece mentions some of the procedures involved with abortion. Sensitive readers should proceed with caution.]

Interesting terms. But what do they really mean?

For me, pro-choice means a man and a woman make a choice whether or not to have sex. They have a choice as to the kind of birth control to use, if any. In the case of rape or incest,* that choice did not exist for one of the individuals, hence, it does not fit in my definition of pro-choice. If, however, consenting individuals choose to have unprotected sex, and a pregnancy results, the consequences of their choices will soon be evident. This is where I believe their choices end.

At this stage, the miracle of a new life begins, when cells start multiplying. As this new life grows, it is incapable of making any choices for him/herself. It is now safe in the warm, nurturing environment of his/her mother’s womb. Alas, whatever the reason, the mother wants death for her unborn fetus. Nineteen percent of U.S. pregnancies thus end in abortion.

Does the word “death” or “murder” sound too harsh to use on this unwanted fetus? Does the word “abortion” sound more palatable? Let me describe for you what actually happens to this innocent little life, using the words of Dr. Anthony Levatino, an OB-GYN who performed over 1,200 abortions, before his conscience convicted him abortions were morally wrong.

During the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, an abortion pill is used. It basically prevents blood from flowing between the embryo and the uterus, hence starving the embryo to death.

Up to 12 weeks, or the first trimester, a suction abortion involves a suction apparatus which basically empties the contents of the uterus.

Skip this paragraph if you can’t handle the reality of what happens during an abortion. Beyond 12 weeks, it gets really gruesome. An evacuation abortion is performed using forceps which basically tears the fetus apart, ripping off one limb at a time, and crushing the head so it can be removed in pieces. The doctor places all the parts on the table next to him, arranging them in proper order to make sure nothing is left behind.

Sound gross? Well, it is gross, and barbaric. And it happens 2,548 times PER DAY in modern America! And we dare to call it “pro-choice?” Whose choice? Was the baby consulted? No, it is nothing more than pro-death, meaning, you think it is OK to kill an unborn fetus.

Why would anyone be pro-death? Well, the major reasons given by pregnant women include “Not ready for a child” (24%), “I can’t afford a baby now” (23%) and “I have enough children” 19%.** OK, so why not put the child up for adoption? Is murder more acceptable than adoption?

Many more questions go through my mind. Does an unborn baby feel pain? If this is debatable, then why do physicians anesthetize the fetus before they kill it? Why do we have a Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals? Do animals feel pain? Whatever happened to the Society for the Protection of the Unborn Child? Do we treat our animals with greater compassion than an unborn child? We do not allow euthanasia in this country, so why do we allow abortion? Why don’t we spend more money and energy on promoting safe birth control methods rather than on abortion rights? Abortion should not even be considered as a method of birth control. Why don’t we educate people about the gruesome details involved in the various abortion methods, or is that too barbaric for us to handle? Why don’t we advocate more for the rights of the fetus (pro-life advocates) rather than the rights of the woman (pro-death advocates)? How can a doctor, who has taken the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm, perform an abortion?

If you, or someone you know, is experiencing an unplanned pregnancy, I would encourage you to visit the local Living Well Medical Clinic in Grass Valley for support.

Listen to your conscience as you make your decisions.

NOTE: *only 1% of all aborted pregnancies were attributed to rape or incest; not “a large number” as reported by Sabey in The Union on Oct 26.

** These percentages do not apply to most women seeking late-term abortions since many really want the child, but are often due to the mother’s health being at risk or to fetal anomalies.

Yvonne Fuller

Grass Valley