Powerful nozzles to fight fires

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sent quite a present. What a wonderful Christmas card and calendar surprise in the mail. Thank you!

California needs to control our mountain fires that are near to the Pacific Ocean. Water pipes could reach the areas of fires that have been damaged before. Perhaps powerful nozzles could spray ocean water, similar to the Placer gold mining "cannons" that have reached 400 feet (plus or minus). With enough powerful water pumps, California will enjoy living without so much smoke from fires.

Dave Wilzbach

Grass Valley