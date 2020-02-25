Polly Bacich: Prop 13 confusion

Recently I have overheard conversations about Proposition 13, which is on the current ballot. People are confusing it with the old Proposition 13, which was approved in 1978 regarding property tax limits.

The current a state proposition involves a bond which be used for construction and modernization of public education facilities. It has nothing to do with real estate taxes. It is a state obligation bond and debt service is paid by the state General Fund.

This Proposition 13 will not raise property taxes or state taxes. The old Prop 13 issue has been around since the ’70s and did concern taxes on real estate. There is no relationship between the two.

Polly Bacic

Grass Valley