Polly Bacich: Kudos and criticism

Your editorial page on Aug. 22 was interesting.

A cartoon, one column with advice to parents and one column discussing what the Catholic church should do in terms of a real solution to the problem of pedophilia. It was an interesting group dealing with the same issue.

I have got to say that Terry McAteer's contribution was outstanding by discussing actions the church should make to deal with the issue. The Other Voices column not so much. I don't think getting rid of the confessional will solve the problem. Also, your headline for that article , in my opinion, was in poor taste.

Keep up the good work. Mr. McAteer's recent column on high school curriculum was outstanding.

Polly Bacich

Grass Valley