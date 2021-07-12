Piper Devi: No place for biases and far-right rhetoric
I agree 100% with Nancy Gillespie’s letter to the editor on July 7, 2021 — remove Terry McLaughlin’s bi-monthly column as soon as possible. Her ideology runs along the same lines as the the Republicans of The Big Lie — trying to keep divisionism and racism and fascist ideas alive to take down our democracy and constitution. The Union would be much improved without her biases and far-right rhetoric.
Piper Devi
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Charley Hooper: Political cartoons lean left
As a long-time reader of The Union, I’ve noticed a decline in your political cartoons. They seem to fall into two categories: of local interest — such as the wonderful “It Takes a Village Idiot,”…