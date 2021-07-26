Piper Devi: A time for greater consciousness in the press

In response to Deborah Herrera’s query to me in her letter to the editor of July 15, in which she asks, “Are you saying that you want the paper to only present what you want to hear?” — my answer is “of course not.”

However, in this time of mounting fascism around the world and our own government recently experiencing an insurrection where people died — unlike anything that has ever happened in the United States before — this is a time that calls for greater consciousness in what the press prints.

We do not need more extreme far right or extreme far left biases adding to the already massive confusion of these times. There are many Republicans who do not buy into the “Big Lie,” and of course they deserve to be heard, just like Democrats do.

But make no mistake, our democracy and Constitution have never been more at risk — and that’s why we need better editing and less inflammatory columns — especially from those who are racist at heart and have a will to harm other human beings based on their own low self-esteem and mistaken identities, as if superior.

Did you know Germany was a fully narcissistic culture before it fell to Hitler? Before World War II the United States was an agri-culture with a personality that matched, as Earth, farming, nature, stewards of the land. After World War II the United States slowly switched and over time became a narcissistic culture — so much so that by the turn of the century, extremely narcissistic reality TV shows were the rage, and in time the poster boy for malignant narcissism on steroids was elected president.





If democracy and our Constitution and Bill of Rights and voting rights are at threat, we need to weed out extremism. Deborah, that was my point, and I did use the phrase “extreme far-right ideologies.”

Piper Devi

Nevada City