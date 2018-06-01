Pinky Zalkin: Forward-thinking Foster for Sheriff

Dec. 7, 2016, I received tragic news. My son Philip had left behind a suicide note. The El Dorado Hills Sheriff's office was giving me the runaround, with inconsistent and conflicting information and unreturned calls.

Dec. 8, I called John Foster.

John advised me who to speak with, what to say and was a calming influence. Philip's body was found Dec. 11. John's calling or coming over every day kept me from losing my mind! John prepared me for the unusual meeting with the Sheriff of El Dorado County by researching the laws pertaining to the peculiar situation involving two people giving my son two different guns they did not own on two different days, and encouraging Philip to kill himself.

I support John Foster for Sheriff because I've seen three-ring binders containing newspaper stories, official certificates, diplomas, letters of commendation, etc., cataloging his 35 years in law enforcement. He is well trained, honest, experienced, intelligent, compassionate and has always been heavily involved in our community.

I have been involved in public affairs in several cities all over the country my entire adult life. I am voting for John Foster because he is a dedicated, involved, talented and forward-thinking public servant.

Pinky Zalkin

Nevada City