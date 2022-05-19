Pinky Zalkin: Adona offers experience and integrity
To quote Father Theodore Hesburgh, “Voting is a civic sacrament.” I, too, believe this to be true. That is why I support Natalie Adona to become our next clerk-recorder/registrar of voters. My vote is sacred to me. It is my voice.The right/duty to vote in our country is precious and must be protected. The protection and tabulation of ballots which yield the final outcome must also be protected.
When I worked at the Rood Center during the 2020 primary, I saw first hand how Ms. Adona and her staff conducted the complex processes of how citizens voted and votes were tabulated. I was amazed and heartened to observe the intricacies and safeguards of the systems that are strictly employed to ensure the accuracy of each and every vote.
It is important to me that the person in charge of elections is well trained, has the crucial prerequisites for conducting fair and legitimate elections, not to mention the ability to maintain the all important records in the Clerk-Recorder’s Office.
Natalie Adona’s resume, leadership, the respect she has from her peers and real world experience satisfies and goes beyond the requirements to be our next clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.
Pinky Zalkin
Nevada City
