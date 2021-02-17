Phyllis Murdock: Complicit in disregard
I am writing to let you know that I am very disappointed that you chose to put an article on the front page of The Union showing blatant disregard of the public health guidelines for use of gyms and fitness centers during this level of restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nevada County is not supposed to have its citizens doing any indoor activities in gyms and fitness centers, as we are currently in the purple tier in terms of COVID-19 severity.
For this article to show up on the front page showing this disregard is very disrespectful to all of the fitness centers that have had to close their doors since November 2020.
I hope you will do what is necessary to correct this sharing of confusing information, in addition to the exposure of a fitness center that is not following the state guidelines.
Phyllis Murdock
Penn Valley
