Philip Vardara: COVID is not going away

The statistics are sadly shocking and not unexpected. From the Journal of the American Medical Association (jamanetwork.com, published online July 8, 2022), as of June 30, 2022, only 51% of Americans over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated and had received one booster shot, while only 27% of those 50 years of age and older are vaccinated and boosted twice.

The pandemic is not over. Evidence is emerging that Omicron BA.5 is now the predominant variant in the U.S. It is much more transmissible and infectious. Masks should always be worn both inside (around others), and, as is beginning to be discussed, also outside when in a crowd. In addition, not only does it seem to be evading what immunity we have built up so far, but it is also being seen that we can be repeatedly infected.

Finally, as if the above wasn’t enough, there is a new and worrisome variant discovered initially in India, BA.2.75, that has now been seen circulating in both Europe and in the U.S. It’s relative infectiousness and severity are unknown at this time.

Having been COVID-19 infected four weeks ago and being 73, I was able to get the Pfizer medication Paxlovid on Day 2 of home testing positive. The results were stunning: all symptoms were gone in 36 hours, except lethargy, which was gone after my five days of quarantine. For me, the only side effect was a mildly persistent unpleasant taste in my mouth that disappeared within 24 ours after the twice a day, five-day course was taken.

The U.S. is now up to 1,021,000 deaths. Over the last seven days, approximately 420 per day have died from COVID. It is not going away.

Talk to your physician. Get vaccinated and boosted. Wear a mask. Be safe. Be careful.

Philip Vardara, RN MSN

Penn Valley