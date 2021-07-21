Philip Reinheimer: Remember their vote
Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock are among the 14 Republicans who voted against the passage of Juneteenth into law. Voters are urged to remember this when these two modern-day racists come up for re-election.
Philip Reinheimer
Penn Valley
