Philip A. Bjorkman: Safely sharing the road with cyclists

The bicycle industry, including electric assisted bicycles, is thriving in this pandemic era with new bikes back ordered and repair shops hyper busy.

Nevada County has a paucity of bike lanes. I am not complaining; it’s just the way it is. As a result, bicycles have to co-exist on roads with vehicles. To the motoring public, I urge you stay vigilant when bikes are sharing the road and give them the mandated 3 feet of clearance for safety. The riders are trying to enjoy a little sunshine, fresh air, socially distance, save on fuel, minimize air pollution, and get a little exercise.

To my fellow riders, courtesy is the word. Use the shoulder and bike lanes when available, obey traffic laws including stop signs, ride on the correct side of the road, try not to Impede traffic, wear high visibility clothing and helmets, and be cautious around pedestrians. By mutually exercising the courtesy for which Nevada County citizens are famous, bicyclists and drivers can get along.

Whether you ride or not, bicycling is good for everyone. If you can, try it; you’ll love it.

Philip A. Bjorkman

Grass Valley