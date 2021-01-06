Phil Turner: Patriotism’s demands
In his Other Voices Column of Dec. 29, “Not buying this one,” Mr. Montes argues that the presidential election was stolen. He is, I believe, a man of good intentions and a patriot who cares deeply about our country.
Somewhere, as Mr. Montes suggests, there may be errors or fraud, but we as a country are coming to the end of the extensive legal reviews allowed under state and federal laws — and it appears that Mr. Biden will be president.
What now, for the many people in our community who share Mr. Montes’ views?
If their loyalty is to the Republican Party or to Mr. Trump, I can understand a fight to the death.
If they are patriots, however, then I believe their loyalty must be to our country — diverse, fractious, imperfect maybe, but “one people” who have chosen to be self-governing.
We have learned that effective self-government requires active participation and a range of viewpoints from both the left and the right. Without them, we develop one-sided solutions to our problems that cannot be supported broadly by citizens and generally don’t work.
Phil Turner
Nevada City
